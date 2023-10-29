Giants TE Darren Waller Out With Hamstring Injury

Giants TE Darren Waller was ruled out from the remainder of Week 8 due to a hamstring injury.

Injury Update: TE Darren Waller has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 29, 2023

Waller, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round compensatory pick.

In 2023, Waller has appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 35 passes for 380 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more on Waller when the news is available.