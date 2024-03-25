Giants TE Darren Waller Remains Undecided On Playing In 2024

Giants GM Joe Schoen said TE Darren Waller remains undecided on whether or not he will play in 2024, per Connor Hughes.

Schoen added New York is comfortable with giving Waller the time he needs to make a decision.

Waller has been mulling retirement this offseason, though the Giants are optimistic and hopeful he’ll be back and ready to improve upon what was a disappointing season for everyone in New York.

The veteran tight end is a difference-maker when healthy, but injuries have caused him to miss 18 games over the past three seasons, particularly a persistent hamstring issue. That’s likely contributing to Waller’s thought process on playing another year.

Waller, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round compensatory pick.

In 2023, Waller appeared in 12 games and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards (10.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

