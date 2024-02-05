Giants To Hire Shane Bowen As Defensive Coordinator

Dianna Russini reports that the Giants plan to hire former Titans DC Shane Bowen as their new defensive coordinator.

The Giants have been working to replace Wink Martindale, who resigned from the team a few weeks ago.

Bowen, 37, began his coaching career as a student and graduate assistant at Georgia Tech from 2009-2011. After a stint as a graduate assistant at Ohio State, Bowen was hired as Kennesaw State’s linebackers coach from 2013-2015.

Bowen made his NFL coaching debut as a Texans’ defensive assistant from 2016-2017 and was hired as the Titans’ outside linebackers coach from 2018-2020 before being promoted to defensive coordinator the following year.