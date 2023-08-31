Giants Tried Out 15 Free Agents

The New York Giants brought in a large group of free agents for workouts on Thursday, according to Aron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- WR Kalon Barnes
- LB Milo Eifler
- LB Ulysees Gilbert
- RB Taiwan Jones
- WR T.J. Luther
- DB D’Angelo Mandell
- DL Jeremiah Martin
- QB Adrian Martinez
- WR Dezmon Patton
- DL Aaron Patrick
- WR Reggie Roberson
- OL Lecitus Smith
- OL Jaylon Thomas
- WR Josh Vann
- DB Mark Webb
Martinez, 23, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions this past April.
During his college career, Martinez played in four seasons at Nebraska and one at Kansas State, throwing for 9,752 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He also completed 63.6 percent of his passes.
