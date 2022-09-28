Giants Tried Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out four players on Wednesday including CB Mark Gilbert.

The full list includes:

CB Mark Gilbert CB Olaijah Griffin WR Makai Polk CB Tim Harris

Of this group, New York signed Griffin and Polk to their practice squad.

Gilbert, 24, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Duke following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Lions signed him off of Pittsburgh’s practice squad in October of last year and was re-signed to a one-year exclusive rights deal. However, he was among Detroit’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Steelers’ practice squad, but was cut loose last week.

During his four-year college career at Duke, Gilbert recorded 65 total tackles, seven interceptions, and 17 pass defenses in 23 career games.

In 2021, Gilbert played eight games for the Lions and recorded three tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.