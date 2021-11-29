Giants Tried Out Nine Players

The New York Giants brought in nine free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

WR Tarik Black DB John Brannon DB Nate Brooks P Joseph Charlton OL Adam Coon QB Jacob Dolegala WR Travis Jonsen RB Bennie LeMay DL Justus Reed

The Giants have dealt with a number of injuries to their skill position players and offensive linemen this year, so it’s not surprising to see them searching for depth.

Dolegala, 25, signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Central Connecticut State in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract, but was waived by Cincinnati coming out of the preseason in September of last year.

The Patriots signed Dolegala to their practice squad soon after and he spent the rest of the season on and off of the unit. From there, he signed on with the Packers in May before returning to the Patriots a few months later.

After the Patriots waived him in camp, Dolegala had another stint with the Packers before being cut again. He was most recently on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

During his four-year college career at Central Connecticut, Dolegala appeared in 44 games. He completed 57.6 percent of his passes and threw for 8,129 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.