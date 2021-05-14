Giants Trying Out Five Players Including RBs Corey Clement & Ito Smith

The New York Giants are bringing in free agent RB Corey Clement for a tryout during their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to Jordan Raanan.

The Giants are also trying out RB Ito Smith, TE Kelvin Benjamin, FB Frank Feaster, and QB Nathan Rourke, per Dan Duggan.

Clement, 26, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender him a restricted offer last year but he returned to the team a few months later.

In 2020, Clement appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 25 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him last month.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.