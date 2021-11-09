Giants Waive CB Sam Beal

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve waived CB Sam Beal.
ROSTER MOVE: The Giants waived DB Sam Beal. pic.twitter.com/6m1Z041g4w
— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 9, 2021
Back in June, Beal plead guilty to two gun charges in Lorain County Court in Ohio, stemming from a 2020 arrest.
Beal, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year, $4.08 million contract that included a $1,048,940 signing bonus. Unfortunately, Beal spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
He was on injured reserve in 2019 before being designated to return in November. Beal elected to opt-out of the 2020 season eight days before the indictment.
In 2021, Beal has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.
