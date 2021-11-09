Giants Waive CB Sam Beal

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve waived CB Sam Beal.

Back in June, Beal plead guilty to two gun charges in Lorain County Court in Ohio, stemming from a 2020 arrest.

Beal, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. He signed a four-year, $4.08 million contract that included a $1,048,940 signing bonus. Unfortunately, Beal spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

He was on injured reserve in 2019 before being designated to return in November. Beal elected to opt-out of the 2020 season eight days before the indictment.

In 2021, Beal has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.