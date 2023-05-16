Giants Waive DB Terrell Burgess From PUP List

The New York Giants officially waived DB Terrell Burgess from their PUP list on Tuesday with an injury settlement.

Burgess, 25, was drafted by the Rams with the No. 104 pick in the third round out of Utah in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.481 million rookie deal when the Rams released him last year.

Burgess later signed on to the Giants’ practice squad before returning to the team on a futures contract. New York waived him a few weeks ago with an injury designation and he later reverted to their PUP list.

In 2022, Burgess has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded 11 total tackles.