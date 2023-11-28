Giants Waive TE Tommy Sweeney From NFI List

The New York Giants have waived TE Tommy Sweeney from the non-football illness list, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had a medical event during training camp and was placed on the list. It’s still not clear what exactly happened to Sweeney but he did miss a major chunk of the 2020 season with myocarditis.

Sweeney, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.