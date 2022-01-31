Giants Want To Retain DC Patrick Graham On New Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants plan to retain DC Patrick Graham on new HC Brian Daboll‘s staff.

This is assuming Graham does not get a head coaching job elsewhere. He’s interviewed with the Vikings who have not yet made a hire.

Aaron Wilson reported as well earlier this morning that this was the direction the Giants were leaning in.

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.