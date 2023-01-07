Giants Will Start QB Davis Webb In Week 18

Ryan Dunleavy reports that the Giants plan to start QB Davis Webb in Week 18.

Webb, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. The team then re-signed him to a one-year futures contract but he was waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Webb later caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season. He signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Webb appeared in one game for the Bills and had two carries for -3 yards.