Giants Worked Out Three Players Including DL Margus Hunt

The New York Giants are bringing in free agent DL Margus Hunt, WR Sal Cannella, and DL Daniel Delorenzi for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

In 2020, Hunt appeared in 13 games for the Saints and Bengals, recording nine tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.

