Giants Working To Sign DL Leonard Williams To Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants and franchise DL Leonard Williams have had talks in recent days in an attempt to get a long-term extension in place.

As of now, Rapoport’s sense is that nothing is close, but he says the Giants are “pretty committed” to Williams moving forward. Rapoport believes there’s mutual interest in Williams remaining in New York.

The Giants would pick up a large amount of cap space by signing Williams long-term, which could help them address some other key roster holes in the coming weeks.

New York used the franchise tag on Williams last week, which means they’re on the hook for around $18 million fully guaranteed in 2021.

Williams, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2015. He was in the final year of a four-year, $18.6 million rookie contract when the Jets picked up his fifth-year option last April.

Williams was later traded to the Giants. He made a base salary of $14.2 million for the 2019 season before the Giants used their franchise tag on him last year and then tagging him again last week.

In 2020, Williams appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 57 tackles, 11.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.