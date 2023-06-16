Giants WR Dre Miller Reverts To Injured Reserve

The New York Giants officially placed WR Dre Miller on injured reserve after waiving him with an injury designation on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions Wire.

Miller, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however.

Miller later re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad and was brought back on a futures contract this past January.

During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104 receptions for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 career games.