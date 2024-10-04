Giants WR Malik Nabers Ruled Out From Week 5

Giants HC Brian Daboll announced they’ve ruled out WR Malik Nabers from Week 5 with a concussion, per Pat Leonard.

Nabers is still going through the league’s protocol, so this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. It’s a big hit to New York as Nabers has been a breakout star as a rookie carrying the load for their offense.

Nabers, 21, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus and will carry a $5,188,951 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Nabers has appeared in four games and recorded 35 receptions for 386 yards (11 YPC) and three touchdowns.