Giants WR Sterling Shepard Done For Season With Torn Achilles

Update:

The New York Giants have already announced that WR Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

Jordan Raanan reports that Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact Achilles injury during Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Shepard will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but this appears to be a season-ending issue.

Shepard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard is set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Shepard appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 36 passes for 366 yards receiving and one touchdown.