Growing Chatter Cardinals Will Draft Jeremiyah Love No. 3 Overall

Adam Schefter reports that there is “growing chatter” that the Cardinals could be in play to select Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the draft this week.

Schefter adds that while the Cardinals would ideally like to trade back for more picks, they could hold onto the pick and make a surprise selection by staying at pick three and selecting Love.

However, Schefter also noted that exploratory conversations have taken place about a potential trade for the pick with a team looking to move up.

Love, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior and declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, to go along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We will have more on Love and the Cardinals as the draft approaches.