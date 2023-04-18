Hendon Hooker Has Additional Meetings Scheduled With Rams, Falcons

According to Ryan Fowler, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has additional private meetings scheduled with the Rams and Falcons.

Hooker is finishing up one of the busiest top 30 visit schedules of any draft prospect this week. Wednesday is actually the last day teams can host players at their facility for visits.

Fowler says these additional meetings will be in Knoxville and the Rams and Falcons will send personnel out to meet with Hooker there.

Hooker is a name that has been buzzing in recent weeks as a potential first-round pick.

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 prior to tearing his ACL.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted there is some “Geno Smith to his game, which has become a positive considering the way Smith played in 2022.” Brugler has Hooker rated as his No. 65 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over the course of five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.