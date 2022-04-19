Houston DL Logan Hall Has Visited Six Teams

According to Justin Melo, Houston DL Logan Hall has had top 30 or pre-draft visits with six teams so far, all in the last week.

The list of teams Hall has visited with includes:

Cincinnati Bengals Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chicago Bears Dallas Cowboys Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings

Hall has picked up some buzz this draft season and there’s some thought he could end up going as high as the late first round.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Hall, 22, was first-team All-AAC as a senior in 2021 at Houston.

Dane Brugler has Hall rated as his No. 7 edge rusher and No. 37 overall prospect.

During his four-year college career, Hall appeared in 46 games and made 23 starts. He recorded 99 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one pass deflection and two blocked field goals.