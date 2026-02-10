Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Planning To Throw At Pro Day

According to Field Yates, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is planning to throw at his school’s Pro Day on April 1 but will not participate in any drills.

Mendoza is widely expected to be the top signal caller in the upcoming draft and seems assured to be the first overall pick.

In recent weeks, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reported that people around the league think Mendoza shouldn’t participate in any pre-draft activities, including the NFL Combine, Indiana’s Pro Day, or even a throwing session with Las Vegas.

League sources told Pauline that they believe the quarterback should only attend a meeting with the Raiders and have a medical exam.

Yates notes that a “big NFL contingent” will be at Indiana’s Pro Day, so it will be interesting to see the extent of what Mendoza does.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.