Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Won’t Throw At Combine

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

According to Schefter, Mendoza will instead throw at his Pro Day on April 1.

Indications were that this was coming based on the Mendoza’s responses after the season, so no real surprise here. A lot of top prospects have sat out the Combine in recent years and it’s unlikely this trend changes in the near future.

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports mentioned that league sources believe the quarterback should only attend a meeting with the Raiders and have a medical exam at the Combine.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.