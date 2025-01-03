Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke Underwent ACL Revision Surgery

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indiana QB Kurtis Rouke underwent ACL revision surgery on Wednesday to prepare for the NFL draft.

Peliserro adds that it’s believed Rourke re-tore his ACL in August and managed to play the entirety of the season. Rourke also underwent right thumb surgery in October but managed to return weeks later.

Rourke, 24, was a two-star prospect out of Canada in high school and committed to Ohio University in May 2018. He spent five years with the Bobcats including two as the full-time starter and won MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Following his senior season at Ohio in 2023, Rourke committed to Indiana as a four-star transfer in the portal. He spent the 2024 season as the Hoosiers starter and finished ninth in Heisman voting.

In his collegiate career, Rourke appeared in 48 games for the Bobcats and Hoosiers and completed 67 percent of his passes for 10,693 yards, 79 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 793 yards and 13 touchdowns.