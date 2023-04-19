Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV Visited 11 Teams

According to Tony Pauline, Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV was a popular name during the pre-draft process. He had official top 30 visits with 11 teams and had to turn down more due to scheduling constraints.

The full list includes:

Bears Bills Buccaneers Cardinals Chiefs Cowboys Eagles Giants Packers Seahawks Vikings

McDonald is part of a deep second or third tier of edge rushers in this year’s class who could come off the board anywhere from the back half of the first round to somewhere in the second.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

McDonald, 23, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 46 overall player and No. 8 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Broncos OLB Randy Gregory.

During his five-year college career, McDonald appeared in 54 games and made 23 starts. He recorded 123 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight pass deflections.