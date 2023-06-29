J.J. Watt Joining CBS As NFL Analyst

Former NFL DE J.J. Watt and CBS Sports have announced Watt has signed a multi-year deal with the network as an NFL analyst.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

He’ll join CBS’ studio show starting this fall.

This is the first step for Watt into his post-playing career after he announced he would be stepping away from the game following the 2022 season.

Although he was set to be a free agent and looked like he still had plenty of production left in the tank, Watt was ready to move on to life after football instead of signing on for another season. His first child was born late last year and he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm earlier in the season.

Based on the cash the networks have been throwing around at former players and coaches, it’s likely Watt is still doing quite well for himself financially in a far less grueling career.

When the time comes, it’s likely Watt will be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the best defensive players ever.

Watt, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million.

In 2022, Watt appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 39 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and seven pass deflections.

For his career, Watt appeared in 151 games over 12 seasons for the Texans and Cardinals and recorded 586 total tackles, 195 tackles for loss, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, two interceptions both returned for touchdowns, 70 pass deflections and one safety.

He has been named the NFL defensive player of the year three times, was a five-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.