J.J. Watt Says He’s Retiring After This Season

Cardinals DL J.J. Watt appeared to announce he will be retiring following the conclusion of this season, saying this past week was his final NFL home game.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Watt’s first child was just born recently and he’s set to be a free agent this offseason. He also had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm earlier this year.

Instead of signing on for another season, it appears he’s ready to move on to life after football and whatever that entails.

When the time comes, it’s likely Watt will be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the best defensive players ever.

Watt, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed when he was released by the Texans.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $31 million last March.

In 2022, Watt has appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and recorded 33 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and six pass deflections.

For his career, Watt has appeared in 149 games over 12 seasons for the Texans and Cardinals and recorded 580 total tackles, 139 tackles for loss, 111.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, two interceptions both returned for touchdowns, 69 pass deflections and one safety.

He has been named the NFL defensive player of the year three times, was a five-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.