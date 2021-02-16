J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Signing With Browns

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, former Texans DE J.J. Watt is seriously considering signing with the Browns.

The two biggest boxes the Browns check for Watt are the ability to pay him a market-rate deal and the chance to compete for a Super Bowl, per Cabot.

She adds they have a strong supporting cast around him in terms of the rest of the defense and the overall talent level of the team. She also notes the culture being created by HC Kevin Stefanski, the 2020 Coach of the Year, should also be appealing for Watt coming out of the toxic environment in Houston.

Shortly after the Texans released Watt, Ed Werder of ESPN reported that there are approximately twelve teams interested in Watt including the Steelers, Browns, Bills, and Titans.

The Packers are also reportedly interested in bringing Watt back to his home state of Wisconsin.

One report from earlier mentioned that Watt is expected to take a few days before getting serious about finding his next team.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason

Watt, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2011. He was in the final year of his eight-year, $108.88 million contract that includes $51.8 million guaranteed.

Watt was owed a non-guaranteed base salary of $17.5 million in 2021.

In 2020, Watt appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and recorded 52 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and seven passes defended.

