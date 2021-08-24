Jaguars 1st-Rnd RB Travis Etienne Out For Season With Lisfranc Injury

Update:

The Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on injured reserve on Tuesday, which will officially end the rookie’s season.

According to Adam Schefter, tests revealed Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury that will likely end his rookie season before it really begins.

Etienne left Monday night’s preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game.

Schefter adds he’ll now have surgery and the expected recovery timetable of several months could make it hard for him to get back. Ian Rapoport says the official timeline is 12 weeks after surgery.

What the Jaguars decide to do with Etienne could be instructive, as if they were to carry him on their active roster beyond final cutdowns, that leaves the door open for him to return from injured reserve.

Etienne, 22, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 with the Jaguars that includes a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

During his college career at Clemson, Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards on 686 carries (7.2 YPC) to go along with 102 receptions for 1,155 yards receiving and 78 total touchdowns over the course of 55 games and four seasons. He also totaled 706 kick return yards and 44 punt return yards.