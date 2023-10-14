Jaguars Activate DE Dawuane Smoot, Place CB Christian Braswell On IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that they’ve activated DE Dawuane Smoot from the PUP list and placed CB Christian Braswell (hamstring) on injured reserve.

This means that Braswell will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

As for Smoot, he’s coming off a torn Achilles suffered late last season and was placed on the PUP list in July shortly after re-signing with the Jaguars.

Smoot, 28, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022. He returned to Jacksonville on another one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.