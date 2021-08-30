Jaguars Activate DE Josh Allen From COVID-19 List, Waive CB Corey Straughter

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve activated DE Josh Allen from the COVID-19 list and waived CB Corey Straughter.

Allen, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $22,742,636 rookie contract that included a $14,560,100 signing bonus.

The Jaguars will have a fifth-year option for the 2023 season on Allen.

In 2020, Allen appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense.