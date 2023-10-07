Jaguars Activate OT Cam Robinson, Place WR Parker Washington On IR

Per Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars are moving OT Cam Robinson to the active roster now that he has served his four-game suspension. The team is also placing WR Parker Washington on injured reserve.

Robinson, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Alabama back in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,018,128 deal and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Jaguars placed the franchise tag on him.

Robinson made a salary of $13.754 million under the franchise tag in 2021 and was set to make $16.7 million in 2022 on a second tag. He accepted a three-year, $54 million offer from the Jaguars, however.

In 2022, Robinson started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 45 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.