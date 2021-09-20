Jaguars Sign RB Nathan Cottrell To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed RB Nathan Cottrell to their practice squad on Monday.

We have signed RB Nathan Cottrell to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/rjjHrDtnRL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021

The Jaguars’ practice squad now includes:

Cottrell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived Cottrell coming out of camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad last year. He spent the season bouncing between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

After Cottrell spent training camp with Jacksonville again this year, the team waived him prior to the start of the season but added him to the practice squad the day after. He spent six days on the practice squad before the Jaguars released him prior to Week 1.

In 2020, Cottrell played in eight games for the Jaguars as a returner, returning seven kicks for 123 yards.