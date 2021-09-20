Jaguars Sign RB Nathan Cottrell To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed RB Nathan Cottrell to their practice squad on Monday.

The Jaguars’ practice squad now includes:

  1. DB Lorenzo Burns
  2. DT Doug Costin
  3. WR Jeff Cotton
  4. WR Phillip Dorsett
  5. WR Josh Hammond
  6. T KC McDermott
  7. RB Devine Ozigbo
  8. DB Brandon Rusnak
  9. WR Devin Smith
  10. T Badara Traore
  11. WR Laquon Treadwell
  12. G Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
  13. QB Kyle Lauletta
  14. TE Matt Sokol
  15. DE Aaron Patrick
  16. RB Nathan Cottrell

Cottrell, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived Cottrell coming out of camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad last year. He spent the season bouncing between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

After Cottrell spent training camp with Jacksonville again this year, the team waived him prior to the start of the season but added him to the practice squad the day after. He spent six days on the practice squad before the Jaguars released him prior to Week 1.

In 2020, Cottrell played in eight games for the Jaguars as a returner, returning seven kicks for 123 yards.

