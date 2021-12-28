Jaguars Also Requested Interviews With Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles & Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Adam Schefter reports the Jaguars have also requested an interview with Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have also requested an interview with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Schefter adds Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has also been requested by Jacksonville, while Tom Pelissero reports Jacksonville will speak with former Eagles HC Doug Pederson this week.

Jacksonville will also be speaking with OC Byron Leftwich about their opening. Aaron Wilson mentions former Lions HC Jim Caldwell, Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell are also expected to get interviews.

Bowles interviewed for a number of vacancies last year but ended up staying in Tampa Bay and signing a three-year extension. He’s also been linked to the Raiders’ opening this year.

It’s worth mentioning the NFL changed the rules to allow teams with vacancies to start conducting interviews with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Jacksonville’s coaching search includes:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Scheduled)

Head Coach Candidates:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2021, Bowles’ defense was No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 14 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching search as the news is available.