Jaguars Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed 13 players to the practice squad.

We have made the following additions to the practice squad:https://t.co/JqVbR2BNkK — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 30, 2023

The team has room for three more signings to fill out the unit.

The full list includes:

OL Chandler Brewer OLB D.J. Coleman OL Coy Cronk DL De’Shaan Dixon CB Erick Hallett II LB Dequan Jackson TE Derek Parish QB Nathan Rourke OL Darryl Williams WR Seth Williams CB Tevaughn Campbell RB Snoop Conner WR Jacob Harris

Rourke, 25, went undrafted out of Ohio back in 2021 but was previously selected in the second round of the CFL Draft in 2020.

Rourke chose to sign with the Jaguars back in January after receiving interest from multiple teams around the league.

During his two seasons with the B.C. Lions, Rourke completed 300 of his 395 passes (76 percent) for 4,035 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed 57 times for 415 yards (7.3 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.