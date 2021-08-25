Jaguars Announce Trevor Lawrence Will Start Week 1

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer announced Wednesday that first-round QB Trevor Lawrence will start in Week 1 against the Texans, per Tom Pelissero.

This has been expected since the moment the Jaguars locked up the No. 1 overall pick that was used on Lawrence.

However, Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew had put up a game fight during camp and preseason and the coaching staff had held off announcing a starter until now.

Minshew’s name has come up as a potential trade candidate since the Jaguars selected Lawrence No. 1 overall, so it will be interesting to see if anything develops on that front.

Lawrence, 21, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 10,098 yards (8.9 YPA), 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 231 times for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 career games.