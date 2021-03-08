Jaguars Asked G Andrew Norwell To Take Pay Cut Before Shopping Him

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Jaguars asked G Andrew Norwell to take a pay cut and are now shopping him to other teams in trade talks.

Norwell is set to make base salaries of $12 million and $13 million the next two seasons. His name came up in trade talks over the weekend and Jacksonville could release him if no trade partners emerge.

The veteran left guard currently has the highest cap hit on the Jaguars’ roster for 2021 at $15 million. He would have no trouble finding a new team if released.

Norwell, 29, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Norwell would free up $9 million of available cap space while creating $6 million in dead money.

In 2020, Norwell appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars, making 13 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 guard out of 80 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Norwell as the news is available.