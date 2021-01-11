Jaguars Claim LB Chapelle Russell Off Waivers From Buccaneers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed LB Chapelle Russell off waivers from the Buccaneers on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Russell, 23, is a former seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers last April. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with the Bucs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Buccaneers later signed Russell to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. The Buccaneers cut him loose last week.

In 2020, Russell appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers, but did not record a statistic.