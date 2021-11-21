Jaguars Coaching Staff Split On How To Develop Trevor Lawrence

According to Jason La Canfora, the Jaguars coaching staff is split on how to accelerate the development of No. 1 overall QB Trevor Lawrence, who has struggled mightily at times this year.

La Canfora says last week’s game against the Colts catalyzed a lot of the discussion, as Lawrence’s difficulties breaking down Indianapolis’ zone-heavy scheme prompted an internal debate from HC Urban Meyer and others on whether the Jaguars should implement more of the RPO-based scheme he ran in college.

The detractors on Jacksonville’s coaching staff warned of the injury risk Lawrence would face being asked to potentially run the ball that much against NFL defenses, per La Canfora, even if Lawrence was a proficient runner in college.

But the Jaguars’ coaching staff knows it has to do something, as the offense has constricted to pretty much just the running backs and tight ends while Lawrence struggles against the blitz.

La Canfora adds that staffing changes are expected this offseason as there has been notable tension with some assistants. Meyer has a habit of dressing down coaches in front of players, and RB coach Bernie Parmalee and WR coach Sanjay Lal have been frequent targets.

Jaguars QB coach Brian Schottenheimer is also in danger if Lawrence’s development continues to stall.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ coaching staff as the news is available.