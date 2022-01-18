Jaguars Conducting Second Interview With Colts DC Matt Eberflus

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are having a second interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus.

This indicates he’s probably one of the finalists they are considering for their head coaching vacancy and the first one known so far.

Here’s a list of the other candidates the Jaguars are considering:

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Finalist)

(Finalist) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Eberflus, 51, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2021, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 9 in points allowed, No. 10 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.