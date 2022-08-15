Jaguars Cut Five Players

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have cut five players from the roster.

We’ve made several roster moves.https://t.co/9S2fowHmWe — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 15, 2022

The full list includes:

RB Matt Colburn K Elliott Fry (injured) QB Jake Luton WR Ryan McDaniel OLB Wyatt Ray

Teams had until Tuesday afternoon to cut from 90 players to 85 in the first round of roster cuts this preseason.

Fry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. From there, Fry had brief stints with the Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Bengals.

He signed with the Jaguars following a tryout in July.

In 2021, Fry appeared in two games for the Chiefs and Bengals and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 extra point tries.

Luton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Idaho and Oregon State, Luton threw for 5,630 yards while completing 62.2 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 29 games.