Jaguars Designate WR Christian Kirk To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated WR Christian Kirk to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He has been out with a core muscle injury that required surgery. While initially the prognosis was Kirk would be out until potentially the Super Bowl, this indicates he has a chance to return much sooner.

Kirk, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

Kirk was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars.

In 2023, Kirk has appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and caught 57 of 85 targets for 787 yards and three touchdowns.