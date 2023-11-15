Jaguars Designate WR Parker Washington To Return From IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have designated WR Parker Washington to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Washington to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Washington, 21, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a $192,264 signing bonus.

In 2023, Washington has appeared in one game for the Jaguars. He has no stats on offense but returned one punt for five yards.