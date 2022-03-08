Jaguars & Dolphins Expected To Be Interested In Saints LT Terron Armstead

According to Michael Giardi, the buzz from the Combine was that the Jaguars and Dolphins would be two of the most interested teams for Saints LT Terron Armstead in free agency.

This tracks given Armstead plays a premium position and great left tackles are seldom available on the open market. Jacksonville and Miami are two of the teams most flush with cap space and in need of offensive line help.

Giardi adds this could impact the Jaguars’ plans with the No. 1 pick, as teams got the sense Jacksonville was willing to move down. Obviously if they signed Armstead, they would be less inclined to take a tackle at the top of the draft.

The Saints are not expected to use the franchise tag on Armstead, though they believe they could, meaning he is expected to be a free agent.

Armstead, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructure.

Armstead’s deal is set to void before the start of the 2022 league year, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Armstead appeared in eight games for the Saints, making eight starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We have Armstead as our top available free agent in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.