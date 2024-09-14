Jaguars Elevate CB Christian Braswell

The Jaguars announced they are elevating CB Christian Braswell for their Week 2 matchup against the Browns.

Braswell, 24, was selected with the No. 202 overall pick in the sixth round by the Jaguars in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville placed Braswell on injured reserve in October of 2023 with a hamstring injury.

In 2023, Braswell appeared in three games for the Jaguars but did not record any statistics.