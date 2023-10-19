Jaguars Elevate CB Tevaughn Campbell From Practice Squad

According to John Shipley, the Jaguars are promoting CB Tevaughn Campbell from their practice squad to the active roster.

Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting cut in September and later catching on with the Raiders. The Jaguars signed Campbell off of Las Vegas’ practice squad in October.

In 2022, Campbell appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded three tackles.