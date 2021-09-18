Jaguars Elevating WR Laquon Treadwell To Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced they are elevating WR Laquon Treadwell to the active roster for Week 2.

Treadwell, 26, was a former first-round pick but the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. He spent four years in Minnesota, but never found his footing as the Vikings declined his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

As a free agent last year, Treadwell signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with the Atlanta Falcons. In September, the Falcons released Treadwell, but eventually signed him to the practice squad shortly after. He caught on with the Jaguars after a tryout this summer but was let go ahead of the regular season.

In 2020, Treadwell played in five games for the Falcons, accumulating six catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.