Jaguars Expected To Hire Jim Bob Cooter As Passing Game Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are expected to hire former Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter as their new passing game coordinator.

Cooter, 37, began his NFL coaching career with the Colts back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He had brief stints with the Chiefs and Broncos before the Lions hired him as their QBs coach in 2014.

Detroit promoted Cooter to offensive coordinator during the 2015 season and he’s remained in the role until becoming the Jets’ running backs coach in 2019. He parted ways with New York in 2020.

In 2018, the Lions’ offense ranked No. 24 in total yards, No. 25 in points scored, No. 23 in rushing yards and No. 20 passing yards.