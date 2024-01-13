Jaguars Expected To Interview Wink Martindale For DC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are expected to be among the interested teams in former Giants DC Wink Martindale for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Rapoport says the two parties are expected to meet next week regarding the job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jaguars’ job:

Titans DC Shane Bowen (Interview)

(Interview) Titans CBs coach Chris Harris (Interview)

(Interview) Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens passing game coordinator/secondary coach Chris Hewitt (Interview)

Former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale (Expected Interview)

Martindale, 60, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars as the news is available.