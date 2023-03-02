Jaguars Expected To Release Or Trade CB Shaquill Griffin

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to release or attempt to trade CB Shaquill Griffin in the coming days, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler adds that the move would save the team $13.1 million in cap space.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin is due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023.

In 2022, Griffin appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, zero interceptions and four pass defenses.