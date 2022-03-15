Jaguars Extending Contract Of WR Terry Godwin

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they are extending the contract of WR Terry Godwin.

The @Jaguars have extended WR Terry Godwin, the team announced today. Additionally, the team sent an RFA tender at the right of first refusal to S Andrew Wingard. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 15, 2022

Godwin, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was among Carolina’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

From there, Godwin signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad and was on and off of the unit last year.

For his career, Godwin has appeared in three games and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving and no touchdowns.